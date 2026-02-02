[WT논평] Trump should consider wiping out the North’s nuclear complex (1)

By Donald Kirk (former Far East correspondent for the Chicago Tribune)

North Korea and Iran are members of “the axis of evil.” President George W. Bush called them as such in his State of the Union address in 2022.



The term “axis of evil,” coined by Bush speechwriter David Frum, author of books on the presidency, endures as a prescient commentary on the bond between North Korea and Iran, which have aided and abetted each other’s nuclear and missile programs.



North Korea is said to have shipped missiles to Iran, as well as vital know-how and components for the nukes Iran was on its way to producing before President Trump ordered the destruction of its nuclear sites in June.



North Korean experts have gone to Iran to advise and assist in its nuclear program, just as they aided the Syrians in building a nuclear facility that the Israelis bombed to oblivion in 2007.



Now, North Korea and Iran lead the list of America’s adversaries, along with the two great powers they can always count on for support, China and Russia.



Mr. Kim thinks he has nothing to fear as long as he keeps sending North Korean men and arms to Russia’s war against Ukraine. Russia, in return, proffers much-needed food and technology for North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missiles.



For Iran, oil is the lure. China is the biggest market for Iranian oil. Russia also buys oil from Iran while providing weapons that Iran has forwarded to terrorists, including Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.



Comparisons between Iran and North Korea break down when looking at each one’s ways of stifling dissent. While tens of thousands have filled the streets and squares of Tehran, no one has lifted a finger in North Korea.