[WT논평] Trump should consider wiping out the North’s nuclear complex (2)

Donald Kirk (former Far East correspondent for the Chicago Tribune)

If Islamic rule in Tehran is violent and dictatorial, however, it doesn’t begin to compare in cruelty with the ruthless repression of the slightest opposition to Kim dynasty rule in Pyongyang. The thought of anyone demonstrating on the streets of a North Korean city is a fantasy.



If Islam is the state religion in Iran, then worship of the Kim dynasty is the central faith in North Korea. Criticism is grounds for torture and imprisonment if not death.



More than 100,000 people are in political prison camps, with new prisoners replacing those who die after years of forced labor. A small elite of the ruling Workers’ Party, live comfortably in Pyongyang while millions go hungry in the countryside.



The difference in the harshness of the dictatorships in charge of North Korea and Iran is one of degree. Both are ruled by one man at the center.



Mr. Trump attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities as Iran was about to develop its first nuclear weapon. North Korea is thought to have fabricated at least 100 nuclear warheads.



Rather than plead to see Mr. Kim for another summit, Mr. Trump should consider wiping out the North’s nuclear complex north of Pyongyang, plus its test sites.



Just as Iran has long threatened Israel, arming and advising Hamas and Hezbollah, among others, so North Korea threatens South Korea, Japan and the U.S. with long-range missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.



It takes more than diplomatic overtures and sanctions to eliminate the threat from either end of the “axis of evil.” If Mr. Trump is willing to order a strike against Iran, then he should consider no less for North Korea.