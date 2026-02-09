[WT논평] Neutrality endangers national security and sovereignty (1)

By Miles Yu (visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution)

Acrucial aspect of victory plan over the CCP is ending the world’s misguided illusion of neutrality ― particularly the notion that nations can remain impartial between the United States and China.



Fortunately, we have already witnessed President Trump’s determination to challenge geopolitical opportunism, as evidenced by his bold demands for Panama to return control of the Panama Canal (now under Chinese interests) and his desire to acquire Greenland, a strategic chokepoint coveted by Beijing.



The rationale behind ending global neutrality between the U.S. and China is profound, vital and indispensable for free nations’ future.



First, neutrality is, in essence, a form of complicity. The claim that a nation can remain “neutral” overlooks the fundamental reality that neutrality inherently aligns with one of the competing sides ― often the wrong one.



In this context, failing to stand with the United States ― a nation that, despite its flaws, represents liberal democratic values ― only strengthens China’s authoritarian ambitions.



Beijing thrives on ambiguity, exploiting divisions among smaller states to exert influence, particularly in regions like Southeast Asia and Africa.



A neutral stance effectively emboldens China, signaling tacit approval for its actions, including human rights abuses, military expansion in the South China Sea and efforts to undermine international norms.



Second, neutrality is often disguised as pragmatism. Advocates argue that nonalignment allows countries to extract benefits from both sides of a geopolitical divide.