[WT논평] Neutrality endangers national security and sovereignty (3)

By Miles Yu (visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution)

While China grapples with economic setbacks such as colossal real estate collapses, plummeting stock markets and diminishing foreign trade, the U.S. economy has continued to prosper.



The U.S. has overtaken China as the top trade partner of several key global players, including Japan, Germany, South Korea, the ASEAN nations and Taiwan, a trend that continues to grow. Blind optimism about China’s future is misguided and ultimately suicidal.



Fourth, neutrality endangers national security and sovereignty. China’s aggressive behavior, including its incursions into the South China Sea and coercive tactics toward Taiwan, highlights its blatant disregard for the sovereignty of other nations.



Neutral countries, especially those close to China, such as Southeast Asian ones, risk becoming pawns in Beijing’s expansionist agenda. These nations inadvertently signal vulnerability by failing to choose a side, potentially inviting further aggression or even territorial encroachment.



Finally, there is a moral imperative to choosing sides beyond strategic and economic considerations.



The United States, despite its historical shortcomings, promotes ideals of freedom, democracy and human rights. In contrast, China’s record is a litany of systemic oppression, from the abuse of Uyghur Muslims to the suppression of free speech and the imposition of authoritarian control over its citizens.



Remaining neutral in this ideological struggle is morally indefensible, suggesting indifference to the fundamental values that undergird free societies.



All in all, the world must abandon the illusion of neutrality. We must galvanize global support against the Chinese Communist Party.