[WT논평] The old style of globalist governance is gone

By Cheryl K. Chumley (columnist)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this: “The old world is gone.” He was speaking much more diplomatically and making the case for more conversations with U.S. allies about the new realities of the geopolitical situation. But no doubt he also meant that it’s a different White House, different list of priorities.



The old style of globalist governance is gone. Out with the New World Order, in with the MAGA. Out with the One World Order, in with the America First.



German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, “In the era of great power rivalry, even the United States will not be powerful enough to go it alone,” He called for a strengthening of NATO, a collaboration of European countries to stand against America, and a “new transatlantic partnership.” Another new world order.



“The battle of cultures, of MAGA in there U.S., is not ours,” Merz said. “Freedom of speech here ends where the words spoken are directed against human dignity and our basic law.” Government must control speech.



“We do not believe in tariffs and protectionism, but in free trade. We stick to climate agreements and the World Health Organization because we’re convinced that global challenges can only be solved together,” Merz said. Sovereignty must not get in the way of the plans of the global elites.



But foreign heads of state must realize that America was forged in fights for freedom ― and not the globalist kind of freedom where select chosen bureaucrats can pick who receives and who not. The globalists have never understood this.



At last year’s Munich conference, Vice President J.D. Vance shocked European elites by condemning their attacks on free speech, on freedom of religion.