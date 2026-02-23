[WT논평] Liberating Iran does not require U.S. occupation

By L. Scott Lingamfelter (columnist)

The U.S.-Israel collaboration against Iran this summer, coupled with long-standing economic sanctions, has crushed the Iranian economy, with the inflation rate rising to an astonishing 49%. Widespread protests and strikes by merchants in Iran’s Bazari class erupted in December.



The Bazaris represent a significant part of the country’s social and economic fabric, including small businesses firmly rooted in the Islamic culture of the bazaar. They played an essential role in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.



Iran has now declared that it will rebuild its nuclear capabilities, as evidenced by recent U.S. intelligence.



America couldn’t stand idly by as Iran continued to destabilize the Middle East while engaging in nuclear proliferation, a direct threat to the civilized world.



Indeed, since then, Iran’s dictatorial regime has never been in more peril because of U.S. action. A simple push could finish it off.



Mr. Trump is signaling that unless Iran relinquishes its nuclear program and ends the slaughter of its people in the streets, the U.S. will provide that final shove. It needs to happen.



In 2009, during the populist Green Revolution in Iran, President Obama did nothing. Seventeen years later, this abject failure must not be repeated.



America must make clear that it desires only to assist Iran, not to occupy it. The U.S. intervention in Venezuela exemplifies a nation placed on a path of liberation without occupation. Liberating Iran does not require a long-term U.S. occupation,



It does require surgical strikes to destroy Iran’s threats and tormentors. In destroying these bad actors, America must send a clear message that its goal is Iranian liberation, not intervention.