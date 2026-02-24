[WT논평] China’s Arctic ambition

By Miles Yu (director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute)

China’s Arctic ambition is no longer a curiosity. It is a disciplined campaign ? economic, scientific, diplomatic and informational ? aimed at building durable leverage in a region that matters to U.S. homeland defense and NATO’s ability to reinforce Europe.



The question for Washington is not whether China will become an Arctic power (Beijing has already decided it will), but whether the United States and its allies will deny China the quiet “dual-use” footholds that have become a hallmark of the CCP’s global playbook.



Start with Beijing’s own words. In January 2018, China released its first official Arctic white paper and introduced one of the most audacious branding moves in modern geopolitics: describing itself as a “near-Arctic state.”



The label is not a geographic fact; it is a political claim, an argument that China’s interests justify participation in governance and privileged access to resources far from its shores.



The goal for China, roughly 900 miles south of the Arctic Circle, is to become a “polar great power” by 2030. The purpose is familiar: Normalize Chinese presence now so influence and control feel inevitable later.



The danger today is the accelerating Russia-China rapprochement that has begun to pull China ? an unmistakably non-Arctic power and the primary enabler of global conflicts in Ukraine, Tehran, the Gaza Strip and Caracas ? into the region’s strategic bloodstream.



In a crisis, the Arctic is not merely about ships and ports; it is about trajectories. Polar routes are the most direct pathways for long-range strike systems. As adversaries coordinate, the threat expands.