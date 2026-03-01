[WT논평] Despite government blowing $100 billion, Americans reject mass transit(1)

Since 2020, Uncle Sam has blown more than $100 billion on trolleys, streetcars, buses and subways. This cash infusion has done nothing to increase the willingness of Americans to sit next to complete strangers in progressively dangerous metal tubes.



In a new study, Unleash Prosperity recounts the failure of the mass transit boondoggle to deliver commensurate value for this investment. Since 1920, the share of Americans embracing communal transportation modes has dropped by 90%. That’s as it should be. Free people prefer personal transportation because it lets them go wherever they please, unconstrained by bureaucratic timetables.



Even in dense areas such as Manhattan, the new report shows, transit is a losing proposition. The legendary traffic snarls aren’t enough to give subway riders an edge over drivers. On average, it takes an extra 22 minutes each way to get to work in the Big Apple by subway than it does to make the same journey by car.



In the country’s top 50 urban centers, automobiles place 58 times more job opportunities within a half hour’s reach compared with what’s available by trolley, light rail or bus.



The economic gurus at Unleash Prosperity point out that the supposed congestion relief and pollution reduction that come from enlarging transit networks pay off only when ridership rises. That’s not happening because low-income individuals are becoming more mobile, and that’s also as it should be.



In the 1960s, 1 out of 5 households were carless. That figure has slid to 8.5%, which means the less well-off are just as likely to drive to their occupations as any other tax bracket. Because cars are an equalizing force in society, public policy should stop diverting scarce resources to prop up alternatives that foster dependence.

미국인들은 1000억弗 이상 투입한 대중교통을 거부한다(1) 2020년부터 미국 정부는 트롤리, 노면전차, 버스, 지하철에 1000억달러 이상을 퍼부었다. 투입된 돈은 미국인들이 점점 위험해지는 찻간에서 생면부지의 사람 곁에 기꺼이 앉으려는 열린 마음을 고양하는 데 전혀 보탬이 되지 않았다. 새로운 한 연구에 의하면 미국의 보수 단체인 ‘Unleash Prosperity’는 투자에 상응하는 가치를 확산시키지 못한 실패(사례)로 대중교통에 투여돼 낭비된 자금을 (예로) 든다. 1920년 이래 미국인들이 공공 교통수단을 기꺼이 활용하는 비율이 90% 감소했다. 그건 아주 당연하다. 자유로운 (삶에 익숙한) 사람들은 정해진 일정한 시간표에 얽매이지 않고 원하는 어디로나 갈 수 있기 때문에 개별 교통수단을 선호한다. 새 보고서는 맨해튼 같은 인구 조밀 지역에서조차 대중교통이 (개별 교통수단에) 밀리는 상황을 보여준다. 전설 같은 지독한 교통 체증으로 지하철 승객이 운전자보다 우위를 차지하기에 충분치 않다(빠르지 않다). 뉴욕에서 지하철로 직장에 가는 데는 같은 길을 자동차로 가는 것보다 평균 22분이 더 소요된다. 미국 상위 50대 도시 중심지의 경우, 자동차가 트롤리, 경전철, 버스와 비교하여 30분 먼저 도착한다면 58배나 더 많은 일자리 기회를 제공한다. ‘Unleash Prosperity’의 경제 전문가들은 대중교통망 확장에 따른 혼잡 완화와 오염 감소는 승객 수가 증가할 때에 성과를 거둘 수 있다고 언급한다. 하지만 저소득층이 더 많은 이동성을 갖기 때문에 그런 일은 일어나지 않으며, 그것 또한 아주 당연하다. 1960년대에는 5가구 중 1가구(20%)에 자동차가 없었다. 이 수치가 8.5%로 떨어졌는데, 이는 덜 풍족한 사람들도 더 나은 소득자들과 마찬가지로 직업 유지를 위해 운전할 가능성이 높다는 것을 뜻한다. 자동차가 사회를 평등하게 하기 때문에, 공공 정책은 부족한 자원으로 (지원)의존성만 키우는 대체 수단을 떠받치는 것을 멈춰야 한다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △Uncle Sam: 이 표현은 미국의 정치적 국가적 상징으로서 미국, 미국 정부 등으로 번역할 수 있다 △metal tubes: 쇠로 만든 통이라는 뜻에서 찻간, 지하철이라는 뜻으로도 쓰인다 △boondoggle: 세금이나 시간만 잡아먹는 무의미한 일이나 사업 △the Big Apple: 뉴욕 시