[WT논평] Despite government blowing $100 billion, Americans reject mass transit(2)

“Ultimately, the federal transit program has become an unsustainable financial burden that has not met its objectives. Federal transit funding should be discontinued,” Unleash Prosperity’s report concludes. In its place, the authors suggest sending responsibility for transit decisions to state and local governments, where it belongs.



It makes no sense to have the feds continue to micromanage inner-city services. The Constitution granted Congress authority to establish roads to make sure the mail arrives on time. In the Eisenhower era, this concept was expanded so that everyone in the country chipped in to pave rural states such as Wyoming and Montana in return for the benefit of being able to convey goods from coast to coast.



Bus rides in Boston are of no use to the taxpayers in Peoria who are footing the bill, but there are smarter ways to achieve transit’s stated objectives. The Energy Department looked at a program in Innisfil, a small town in Ontario, that provided vouchers to needy residents so they could go where they want, when they want, with Uber.



That subsidy proved cheaper and less polluting than running empty buses along fixed routes. Locals loved the new ability to get to the office or other appointments on time. The municipality appreciated an initiative that didn’t require huge up-front capital expenditures to buy things such as buses and hire drivers.



Liberals pine for trolleys, but not out of pure nostalgia. They celebrate transit because it promotes reliance on government. Ontario’s experiment demonstrates that antiquated thinking can be discarded in favor of solutions that promote independence.



What might seem popular to the denizens of a deep-blue city won’t go over well in a red suburb. Let states decide for themselves where their transportation dollars should go.

미국인들은 1000억弗 이상 투입한 대중교통을 거부한다(2) “결국 연방 교통 프로그램은 목표를 달성하지 못한 지속 불가능한 재정 부담이 되었다. 연방 대중교통 자금 지원은 중단되어야 한다”고 Unleash Prosperity의 보고서는 결론지었다. 대신 저자들은 대중교통 결정에 대한 책임을 주 및 지방 정부에 맡기라고 제안한다. 연방 정부가 도심 서비스를 계속 세세하게 관리하는 것은 난센스다. 헌법은 우편물이 제때 도착하도록 도로를 설치할 권한을 의회에 부여했다. 아이젠하워 (대통령) 때에 이 개념이 확대되어 국민 모두가 비용을 분담해 와이오밍과 몬태나 같은 농촌 주의 도로를 포장했으며, 그 대가로 태평양 연안에서 대서양 연안까지 물자를 호송할 수 있는 혜택을 누릴 수 있게 되었다. 보스턴에서의 버스 탑승은 비용을 부담하는 미국 일반 납세자에게는 효용이 없겠지만, 대중교통이 명시한 목표를 달성할 더 현명한 방법은 있다. 에너지부는 온타리오의 작은 마을 이니스필에서 필요한 주민들에게 바우처를 제공하여 원하는 때에 원하는 곳으로 우버(택시)를 이용해 갈 수 있도록 하는 프로그램에 주목했다. 그 보조금이 일정한 노선을 따라 빈 버스를 운행하는 것보다 저렴하고 오염도 작다는 것을 입증했다. 지역 주민들은 사무실이나 다른 약속 시간에 맞춰 도착할 수 있는 새로운 기능(방식)을 매우 좋아했다. 지방 자치단체는 버스 구입이나 운전사 고용 같은 데 막대한 초기 자본 지출이 필요하지 않은 이 제안을 높이 평가했다. 자유 진영은 트롤리를 애타게 그리워하지만, 순수한 향수 때문은 아니다. 그들은 정부에 더 의지할 수 있는 대중 교통수단을 생각한다. 온타리오 주의 실험은 고답적인 사고방식을 버려야 더 자립할 수 있다는 해결책을 보여준다. 대도시의 민주당 지지 주민들에게 인기 있을 수 있는 정책이 교외의 공화당 지지 지역에서는 호응을 얻지 못할 수도 있다. 교통 예산을 어디에 쓸지는 각 주가 스스로 결정하게 하자. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △everyone in the country chipped in: 국민 모두가 비용을 분담했다 △from coast to coast: 태평양 연안에서 대서양 연안까지 △the taxpayers in Peoria: 미국의 평범한 납세자들. Peoria는 일리노이 주에 있는 도시로 미국 대중의 평균적 반응을 상징하는 도시로 정치와 마케팅 등에서 자주 언급된다 △a deep-blue city: 진한 파란색 도시. 대도시의 민주당을 지지하는 세력 △go over well: 호응하다, 환영받다 △a red suburb: 붉은색 교외. 교외의 공화당을 지지하는 세력