[WT논평] FDA가 리스테리아 오염 위협으로 냉동 블루베리 리콜을 최고 위험 등급으로 격상했다

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has upgraded a voluntary frozen blueberry recall to its most serious classification, warning that potential listeria contamination could pose life-threatening risks to vulnerable populations.



Oregon Potato Company, a family-owned business based in Salem, Oregon, initiated the recall on Feb. 12, covering 55,689 pounds of individually quick-frozen (IQF) blueberries produced by Willamette Valley Fruit Company. The FDA elevated the action to a Class I recall on Tuesday ? its highest risk designation, reserved for situations where exposure to a product “could cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”



The blueberries were distributed through business-to-business supply chains and were not sold directly to consumers in retail stores. They reached customers across four U.S. states ? Michigan, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin ? as well as throughout Canada.



Oregon Potato Company has since told media that all of the affected fruit has been located and accounted for, and the company is working with its customers and the FDA on returning or destroying the product.



Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium commonly found in soil, water and food-processing environments that can survive and grow even under refrigeration. It causes listeriosis, a potentially serious foodborne illness.



Mild cases can produce symptoms including fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea lasting up to three days. More severe, invasive forms of the illness can cause confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. While healthy adults rarely become seriously ill, the disease poses heightened dangers for pregnant women, newborns, older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems, for whom it can be fatal.



The FDA advises anyone experiencing symptoms to consult a healthcare provider immediately. The recall remains ongoing.

FDA가 리스테리아 오염 위협으로 냉동 블루베리 리콜을 최고 위험 등급으로 격상했다 한국 식품의약국(FDA)은 자발적인 냉동 블루베리 리콜을 가장 심각한 등급으로 상향 조정했으며, 잠재적 리스테리아 오염이 취약 계층에게 생명을 위협할 수 있는 리스크가 있음을 경고했다. 오리건주 세일럼에 본사를 둔 가족 소유 기업인 오리건 포테이토 컴퍼니는 2월 12일 리콜을 시작했으며, 그중에 윌라멧 밸리 프루트 컴퍼니에서 생산된 개별 급속냉동(IQF) 블루베리 5만5689파운드(약 25t)를 포함하고 있다. FDA는 화요일에 (최상의) 등급Ⅰ 리콜로 격상 조치했는데, 이는 제품에 노출될 때 “심각한 건강상의 위해를 초래하거나 또는 사망 원인이 될 수 있을 때” 부여되는 가장 높은 위험 분류이다. 블루베리는 기업 간 공급망을 통해 유통되었으며, 소매점에서 소비자에게 직접 판매되지 않았다. 상품은 미시간, 오리건, 워싱턴, 위스콘신 등 미국 4개 주와 캐나다 전역의 고객이 판매 대상이었다. 오리건 감자 회사는 이후 언론에 감염된 모든 과일이 어디에 있는지 그리고 (어떤 상태인지)설명했으며, (회사는) 제품 반환 또는 폐기를 위해 고객들과 FDA와 협력하고 있다고 밝혔다. 리스테리아 모노사이토제네스는 토양, 수질, 식품 가공 환경에서 흔히 발견되는 박테리아로, 냉장 보관하에서도 생존하고 성장한다. 이것은 리스테리오시스라는 심각한 식중독을 유발한다. 경미한 경우에는 발열, 메스꺼움, 구토, 설사 등 최대 3일간 지속되는 증상이 나타날 수 있다. 더 심각하고 병이 진행되면 혼란, 균형 상실, 경련을 유발할 수 있다. 건강한 성인은 드물게 심각한 병에 걸리지만, 임산부, 신생아, 노인, 면역력이 약한 사람들에게는 발병이 치명적일 수 있다. FDA는 증상이 나타나는 모든 사람에게 즉시 의료진과 상담할 것을 권고한다. 리콜은 계속 진행 중이다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com