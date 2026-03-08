[WT논평] Now, the U.S. must defend others, especially in Asia(1)

By Donald Kirk (former Far East correspondent for the Chicago Tribune)

Bombing Iran was the easy part.



No one doubts the overwhelming power of American forces in the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers. We can be sure that the Israelis, with American-made fighters, can overwhelm Iranian missiles and planes, including long-outdated U.S. fighters acquired before the fall of the Shah of Iran and the rise of the Islamic regime in 1979.



The hard part is showing the same resolve and courage in defending beleaguered regimes and people elsewhere. If President Trump sounded tough in going after Iran’s bloodthirsty dictatorship, he has shown anything but the same resolve in his willingness to defend other governments and people.



Among the most obvious is Ukraine, where American leaders have been hesitant to provide all that is needed to turn the tide and drive the Russians back across the borders into their own territory. Mr. Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign claims of his ability to talk Russian President Vladimir Putin into settling his differences with Ukraine in a day have gone for naught.



In Asia, our president’s fear of plunging into wars against enemies that might prove superior to Iran is pathetically clear. Probably the most obvious target is Taiwan, the independent island province of China that Chinese leaders have been vowing to seize ever since the victory of Mao’s Red Army in 1949.



Mr. Trump has authorized the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weapons to Taiwan, but is he ready to deploy warplanes, naval vessels and ground forces?



What if Mr. Xi were to take Mr. Trump’s deployment of air power against Iran as a lesson that China might emulate, especially with U.S. forces tied up in the Middle East? Would Mr. Trump be willing or able to fight two or three wars on different sides of the globe? Would he heed the urgent requests of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te with the same alacrity with which he responded to the requests of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu?