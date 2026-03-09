[WT논평] Now, the U.S. must defend others, especially in Asia(2)

By Donald Kirk(former Far East correspondent for the Chicago Tribune)

The danger of American betrayal (or at least failure to act decisively as with Iran) extends north and south from Taiwan. To the south, the Philippines, though buttressed by American aid and advice, cannot stave off Chinese aggression in the South China Sea, where the Chinese are expanding bases on small islands and atolls.



Across the South China Sea, the communist rulers in Hanoi ? more than half a century since “North” Vietnam conquered the American-backed Saigon regime ? now need American arms, including patrol boats, to defend against the Chinese. China has taken over oil and natural gas deposits in nearby waters.



Would Mr. Trump arm and equip them in a showdown?



Why would Mr. Trump possess such warm feelings toward Mr. Kim, who is responsible for far more deaths of his own people than the cruel Iranian ayatollahs? Could Iran’s nuclear program, far from producing a nuclear warhead after American bombers obliterated deep underground sites in June, be more dangerous than that of North Korea, estimated to have produced 100 or so nukes?



Possibly the least secure in Asia are the Japanese.



Mr. Trump gets along fine with Ms. Takaichi, but he will be visiting Beijing soon, kowtowing before Mr. Xi, who presents a far greater threat to America than an Iranian regime on the verge of collapse.



Japanese and Koreans with whom I have spoken question whether Mr. Trump would defend them despite the presence of 55,000 American troops in Japan and 28,500 in Korea. They fear that he may withdraw most of these troops.



Mr. Trump must place top priority on defense against China and North Korea while cutting short the Iranian adventure now that he has done away with the ayatollah and many of his henchmen.