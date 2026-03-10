[WT논평] What is Voice of America, and how is Trump reshaping it?

Voice of America is a U.S. government-funded international broadcaster that has delivered news to audiences worldwide since World War II, when it began telling stories about American democracy to people living under Nazi Germany.

Today the outlet operates alongside sister services including Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia and Radio Marti under the U.S. Agency for Global Media, or USAGM. Together, those networks reach an estimated 427 million people each week across dozens of languages.

Congress appropriated about $260 million for VOA operations in the current fiscal year. By law, the VOA Charter requires the organization to provide accurate, balanced and independent journalism rather than serve as a government propaganda arm.

President Donald Trump has moved aggressively in his second term to dismantle or fundamentally reshape the outlet and its parent agency, arguing that VOA and similar broadcasters promote a liberal editorial bias.

The administration moved quickly after Trump returned to office in early 2025. Beginning March 15, most VOA employees were placed on administrative leave, effectively silencing much of the broadcaster’s programming and social media output. In June, layoff notices were sent to 639 employees at VOA and USAGM. Lake said roughly 1,400 employees ? about 85% of the agency’s workforce ? had lost their jobs as part of the cuts.

Other changes followed as the agency scaled back operations.

The sweeping changes triggered multiple lawsuits from VOA journalists and employees who argued the administration was unlawfully dismantling a congressionally funded news organization.

The legal fight over the fate of Voice of America remains ongoing.