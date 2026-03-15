[WT논평] Vulnerabilities revealed in China’s nuclear warhead storage, transportation system(Ⅰ)

By Bill Gertz(The Washington Times national security correspondent)

The People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force stores and maintains a rapidly expanding arsenal of nuclear warheads for missiles at mountain facilities in China that are vulnerable to strikes or disruption by the U.S. military, according to a report by a military think tank.



The report, based on public data on one of China’s most important strategic secrets, reveals new details on how the PLA stores, tests, guards and transports strategic and tactical warheads from a central facility located in the Qinling Mountains, some 1,200 miles southwest of Beijing.



The study, “Dancer’s at the Knife’s Edge: PLA Rocket Force Nuclear Warhead Management,” was published March 9 by the Air Force’s China Aerospace Studies Institute.



The report is a rare, semiofficial U.S. military assessment of China’s system for handling nuclear warheads ? a weapons stockpile that U.S. officials say China has rapidly expanded over the past 11 years.



The main headquarters for warhead storage is in Baoji ? the Rocket Force’s Base 67, a central warhead storage facility called Hongchuan.



According to the report, Hongchuan is in charge of moving warheads by rail or road ? sometimes by aircraft ? to six other bases and then on individual missile brigades around the country during a crisis or conflict.



The report highlights information valuable for Pentagon war planners who would be charged with conducting preemptive strikes on nuclear warhead facilities based on China’s current policy of not mating warheads to missiles until ordered.



Among the potential weaknesses in the Rocket Force’s management of the warheads is that the weapons are stored at a single facility.



“While the facility is hardened and well-guarded against attack, it is a case of highly concentrated risk,” the report said.