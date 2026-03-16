[WT논평] Vulnerabilities revealed in China’s nuclear warhead storage, transportation system(Ⅱ)

By Bill Gertz(The Washington Times national security correspondent)

Additionally, infrastructure around the facility is limited; only a single narrow road leads into and out of it. The report states that “blocking these roads could seriously delay operations.”



The warhead system is also highly centralized, requiring frequent transport of warheads by road or rail over long distances. These limitations increase “opportunities for accidents or wartime interdiction,” the report stated.



Noting three new land-based intercontinental ballistic missile fields recently built in northern China, the report said opportunities to block the movement of warheads to those ICBMs could increase in the coming years.



Other vulnerabilities of the nuclear warheads system include disorganized and lax storage facilities and procedures that were highlighted by reported health issues among Rocket Force personnel.



“While it does appear that the PLARF has made significant progress here, it is unclear if these problems have been completely solved,” the report said using the acronym for the Rocket Force.



The warhead management system also uses outdated computer systems at some facilities that could be attacked during computer warfare strikes. The military is working on what are called “left of launch” attacks, including cyberattacks that would disable missile control systems before missiles are launched.



The report said, “Heavy use of foreign equipment in certain areas of nuclear management indicates a possible technology chokepoint, particularly for more sophisticated equipment like remote-controlled robotics needed to deal with radioactive materials and clear obstacles.”



China’s nuclear warhead system also relies on American, Swedish, German and French hazmat suits, face masks, oxygen tanks and radiation sensors, including equipment made by Honeywell, DuPont and 3M, the report revealed.