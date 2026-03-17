[WT논평] Vulnerabilities revealed in China’s nuclear warhead storage, transportation system(Ⅲ)

By Bill Gertz(The Washington Times national security correspondent)

Personnel problems also are said to be evident within the Rocket Force. Recruiting and retaining educated and skilled nuclear warhead managers is “an ongoing challenge” for the PLA, the report said.



The Pentagon has said China’s rapid warhead expansion grew stockpiles from about 250 warheads to more than 600 today. The PLA is expected to field up to 1,500 warheads in coming years.



From 2016 to 2021, the number of Chinese missile brigades increased by about 35% with the majority of new units including nuclear or dual-capable nuclear-conventional missiles, the report said.



Despite the rapid warhead growth, there has been no corresponding increase in nuclear support units.



“It is thus worth asking if a system that was designed in a simpler and smaller-scale time of minimal deterrence doctrine is able to handle this workload - in some cases double the workload of only a few years earlier - or whether such a system would be increasingly stressed, perhaps even to the point of breaking down if prolonged high demands were placed on it in a crisis,” the report said.



The Rocket Force is in charge of one of the world’s largest missile arsenals. The stockpile includes short, medium, intermediate and intercontinental ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles and new hypersonic missiles.



Based on Chinese writings, the study noted the difficulties of assessing PLA nuclear weapons controls because of secrecy.



For example, the PLA rarely uses the term “warhead” in public writings or discussion, favoring euphemisms such as “special equipment,” or “national treasure,” that can have multiple meanings in Chinese.



The problem of analyzing nuclear weapons also has been made more difficult by a recent crackdown by Chinese authorities on open sources of information over the past two years, the report said.



Communist China is continuing its large-scale expansion of nuclear forces that are viewed as a “breakout” of past limited nuclear power, according to expert Brendan S. Mulvaney.