[WT논평] Artificial intelligence doth murder art(Ⅰ)

By Joseph Curl(columnist)

I is now used to create paintings, music, poetry and fiction, meaning the legacy of human creation has ended



While the tech world is currently busy hyperventilating over whether their artificial intelligence models have suddenly achieved consciousness, we are all missing the actual tragedy unfolding right in front of us.



Yes, it is somewhat concerning that an AI recently went rogue to secretly mine cryptocurrency. And yes, a sentient algorithm sounds like the plot of a sci-fi thriller that ends with all of us working in underground lithium mines. But the real casualty of the AI revolution isn’t our national security or our electrical grid.



It is our soul.



Artificial intelligence is going to kill art, music, poetry and fiction. It is the meteor and human creativity is the dinosaur looking up at the sky, wondering why the stars are suddenly getting so dark.



Before artificial intelligence came along to optimize our imaginations into obsolescence, human beings ― and only human beings ― created art. And creating art was wonderfully, terribly difficult. It required blood, sweat, tears and occasionally the chopping off an ear.



For thousands of years, if you wanted a beautiful painting, someone had to mix pigments, stare at a bowl of fruit until their eyes crossed and meticulously brush oil onto a canvas. If you wanted a symphony, a moody genius had to sit at a piano, wrestling with chords and deafness, to pull something transcendent out of the ether.