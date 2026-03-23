[WT논평] Artificial intelligence doth murder art(Ⅱ)

By Joseph Curl(columnist)

Humanity gave us the Renaissance, the Romantics, the Impressionists and the Cubists. Every single art movement was born out of human experience - our joys, our wars, our heartbreak, our triumphs and our profound, existential boredom.

Art was the ultimate proof that a human being had been here, had felt something deeply, and had possessed the sheer stubbornness - and intellectual acuity - to translate that feeling into something tangible.

Now- Now you can just open a browser, type “paint a Renaissance-style portrait of a golden retriever eating a corn dog on the moon,” and hit enter. In three seconds, an algorithm will spit out a masterpiece that would have taken Leonardo da Vinci a decade to finish.

AI can compose a lo-fi hip-hop track, write a sonnet about the tax code in the style of Shakespeare and a 90,000-word sci-fi novel about space pirates before you have even finished your morning coffee. Artificial intelligence can be used to create anything and everything, effortlessly and instantly.

Think about this: You can type “Write me a song that sounds like the early Beatles,” and boom, a whole now song. Last week, I heard three songs on internet radio that sounded just like the raw Beatles.

And that is exactly why AI is going to destroy creativity as we know it.

The value of art has always been inextricably linked to the humanity of the artist. When we read a beautiful poem, we are moved because we know another human being felt that exact shade of melancholy and managed to capture it in words. When we look at a sculpture, we marvel at the human hands that chipped away the marble.

But as AI becomes indistinguishable from human talent, a terrifying curtain of doubt is descending over the cultural landscape. We will never again know if someone actually created anything. Epistemological doubt is going to rot the art world from the inside out. We will view every new painting, every new song, and every new piece of literature with deep, cynical suspicion.