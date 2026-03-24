[WT논평] Iran conflict is dangerously squeezing U.S. ally South Korea

By Guy Taylor(National Security Editor)

South Korea imports 70% of oil from the Persian Gulf and is highly vulnerable to global economic troubles. As a net energy importer, the country is especially exposed to oil shocks such as those being caused by Iran’s effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Asia Editor Andrew Salmon reports from Seoul that South Korea’s economic backbone is a heavy industry export machine churning out chips, ships, autos, displays, devices and petrochemicals — and the assembly line stops without a steady supply of oil.

The trade-dependent country weathered the COVID-19 and Ukraine war crises, but last year, national economic growth was just 1%. This year, with chipmakers benefiting from a bullish upward cycle, growth is anticipated to hit 2%. The Middle East crisis looks likely to slash that.

△ Latest U.S. intel on China’s plan for Taiwan

China’s Communist government is continuing to work toward the annexation of Taiwan and hopes to complete unification with the self-ruled island democracy without resorting to force, according to the U.S. intelligence community’s annual threat assessment.

“China, despite its threat to use force to compel unification if necessary and to counter what it sees as a U.S. attempt to use Taiwan to undermine China’s rise, prefers to achieve unification without the use of force, if possible,” states the assessment published this week.

The document adds, however, that the People’s Liberation Army is taking steps to develop military plans and forces that can be used to take Taiwan if directed to do so. It also maintains that conflict between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan would cause a major disruption of U.S. access to trade and semiconductor technology, and trigger significant Chinese cyberattacks.

On a separate front, the assessment warns that missile threats to the U.S. homeland are escalating as China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and Pakistan develop an array of novel, advanced or traditional missile delivery systems with nuclear and conventional payloads.

△ Rival opposition group jockey for in post-regime Iran

For Iran’s divided opposition groups, many based outside the country, the decisive struggle over the future of the nation centers on whether the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which acts as the primary enforcer of the ruling theocratic regime, can be dislodged from power.

Threat Status Special Correspondent Joseph Hammond analyzes the situation, writing that the IRGC, which acts as a “state within a state,” has already lost key commanders in the war, so loyalties and priorities may be in flux for Iran’s most ruthless military force.

Various Iranian opposition groups — from the Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK) to the monarchists, republicans and ethnic movements — are all positioning themselves for a –post -Islamist future in Tehran. The catch is that the opposition remains fragmented, divided by ideology and, in some cases, acrimonious rivalries that date back decades.