[WT논평] Is NATO dead?(Ⅰ)

By Jed Babbin(national security and foreign affairs columnist)

President Trump has never been fond of NATO, and for good reason.



After NATO’s 1949 founding and the Marshall Plan (1948-1951), NATO nations essentially fell asleep regarding their own defense spending.



Europe and NATO were content to be protected from Soviet aggression by the U.S. “nuclear umbrella.” They left their defense, and its expense, to us.



Mr. Trump has been sounding the alarm about NATO defense spending since his first term. Most member nations were supposed to have met NATO’s 2006 agreement to spend 2% of their gross domestic product on defense by 2025. At a summit in The Hague, Netherlands, they agreed to spend 5% of GDP on defense. That isn’t happening.



Most NATO nations fall well short of the 5% goal, and many don’t reach the 2% goal.



Mr. Trump’s unreasonable demand that Denmark give us Greenland, which is a necessary base for his Golden Dome missile defense system, left NATO aghast. The president hasn’t let up on blaming NATO, sometimes for good cause.



Mr. Trump’s patience with NATO is apparently at an end. He wrote last week on Truth Social: “The United States has been informed by most of our NATO ‘Allies’ that they don’t want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East, this, despite the fact that almost every Country strongly agreed with what we are doing, and that Iran cannot, in any way, shape, or form, be allowed to have a Nuclear Weapon. I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one-way street ― We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need.”