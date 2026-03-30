[WT논평] Is NATO dead?(Ⅱ)

By Jed Babbin(national security and foreign affairs columnist)

Mr. Trump concluded that we don’t need anyone’s help. He wrote last week, also on Truth Social, that the NATO nations are “COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!”



Is NATO over? It seems so. Mr. Trump would have it be, but is NATO necessary for our defense? It seems not to be because these nations have not even agreed to force an end to Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, where much of their natural gas and oil come from.



If NATO is at an end, then what can we do to protect our allies in Europe?



Should we end our “special relationship” with Britain? Should we just abandon our other NATO allies to Russian and Chinese aggression?



We shouldn’t do any of those things. Yet if Mr. Trump tries to renegotiate the NATO treaty to require more defense spending - and to throw Turkey out of NATO, as it should be - he will fail. The NATO nations, comfortable in their social welfare states, will not respond other than to give him more bad press.



Mr. Trump can’t simply opt out of the NATO treaty. The Chuck Schumer-controlled Senate would not affirm our deratification of that treaty.



Mr. Trump is stuck with the NATO treaty. Our Article 5 obligation to defend those nations if they are attacked still stands, whether he likes it or not. NATO will remain fat, happy and complacent while we are stuck with the continuing cost of defending its members.



Last week, Mr. Trump threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants unless the Strait of Hormuz was reopened in two days. Before that deadline ended, the president wrote on Truth Social that over two days, the U.S. and Iran had held “productive” conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East.



Unless the war with Iran ends with the fall of the ayatollahs’ regime, we will have failed to prevent Iran from becoming nuclear-armed. China and North Korea have both said that they became nuclear powers for fear of U.S. “aggression.” Iran will do the same.



If we end the Iran war before the fall of the regime in Tehran, it won’t be NATO’s fault. It will be ours alone, and it will have a horrible result.