[WT논평] Chinese weapons failures prompt military, researcher purges(Ⅱ)

By Bill Gertz (Correspondent)

The Chinese Communist Party’s response to the weapons failures was not transparency but internal upheaval, with sweeping purges of military leaders and defense researchers.



The Iran war failures marked the second time China’s systems were found to be ineffective.



Earlier Chinese military equipment shortfalls in Venezuela during the U.S. raid to capture former President Nicolas Maduro led to large numbers of People’s Liberation Army commanders becoming “nonpersons” and disappearing from public view, including senior commanders, said Mr. Yu, director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute.



Full PLA generals appearing at major CCP meetings fell sharply, with six of 26 senior generals appearing at the major Party session held in early March, he noted.



Top military leaders in the Central Military Commission are also out with the purge of four of the six highest-ranking officers.



In the first four months of the year, political purges have quietly reached into the scientific and industrial sector of China’s weapons development programs.



Mr. Yu said that since January, key figures linked to major defense programs - aircraft carrier construction, advanced fighter design, radar systems, air defense missiles and strategic weapons - were removed from public life or stripped of their status.



Mr. Yu, a leading U.S. expert in mining Chinese language open-source intelligence, identified those purged as:



- Hu Yongming, the senior scientist for China’s naval aviation and carrier development.



- Yang Wei, the leading designer of advanced fighter aircraft, including J-10 and J-20.



- Wu Manqing, the PLA’s leading radar and counter-stealth specialist.



- Wei Yiyin, a senior figure in air defense missile research.



- Zhao Xiangeng, a key figure in advanced nuclear weapons design.