[WT논평] Chinese weapons failures prompt military, researcher purges(Ⅲ)

By Bill Gertz (Correspondent)

“All represent critical nodes in China’s defense innovation network,” Mr. Yu said. “There are scores of others.”



The sudden disappearances of the key weapons officials suggest that senior CCP leaders are engaged in a major dismantling of the technical leadership behind China’s large-scale military modernization.



In addition to the disappearances, several high-profile legal prosecutions are underway: Tan Ruisong, chairman of the massive state conglomerate Aviation Industry Corporation of China, the leading manufacturer of combat aircraft, was recently sentenced to death on corruption charges.



Several unexplained deaths of leading scientists involved in key research also highlight the CCP backlash.



Technical specialists linked to hypersonic weapons and advanced aerodynamics recently died while being active in key advanced weaponry work.



“Together, these developments point to a deeper systemic problem,” Mr. Yu said.



“The CCP’s model does not allow for open acknowledgment of failure,” he said. “Instead, when shortcomings are exposed - especially under the pressure of comparison with U.S. military performance - the response is to assign blame to individuals rather than address institutional flaws. This creates a cycle in which political purges replace technical reform.”