[WT논평] Family of Irann’s regime members living lux in the U.S.(Ⅰ)

By Kelly Sadler(The Washington Times commentary editor)

Last week, the niece and grandniece of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the deceased terrorist, were arrested by federal agents in Los Angeles after reportedly living a sumptuous lifestyle in the U.S. while promoting Islamist terrorism worldwide.



While touting America as the “Great Satan,” Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, 47, and her daughter, Sarinasadat Hosseiny, 25, were posting now-deleted Instagram pictures of themselves jet-setting around the U.S.: partying in Miami, vacationing in Alaska, clubbing in Las Vegas and chugging Champagne in front of a helicopter in an undisclosed location in the desert.



In most of their posts, they are scantily clad in designer couture, wearing bikinis, midriff tops, miniskirts and Christian Louboutin high heels while clinging to Louis Vuitton handbags, with their dark hair freely flowing, unrestricted by a hijab.



In Iran, if women are not covered in their hijabs properly, acid is thrown onto their faces, and they are beaten by the morality police, arrested and blacklisted.



“Until recently, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were green card holders living lavishly in the United States,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced of their arrests Friday. “This week, I terminated both Afshar and her daughter’s legal status, and they are now in ICE custody, pending removal from the United States. The Trump administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes.”



Why Ms. Afshar and Ms. Hosseiny were allowed to live in the U.S. in the first place, given their relation to Soleimani and their vocal support for the IRGC, is concerning.