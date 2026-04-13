[WT논평] Family of Irann’s regime members living lux in the U.S.(Ⅱ)

By Kelly Sadler(The Washington Times commentary editor)

Ms. Afshar entered the U.S. in 2015 on a tourist visa and was granted asylum in 2019. She became a green card holder in 2021, a year after her uncle was killed in a drone strike ordered by President Trump in his first administration.



Last year, while applying for U.S. naturalization, Ms. Afshar revealed she had visited Iran four times since receiving her green card, an admission that undermined her initial asylum claim. Ms. Hosseiny came to the U.S. with her mother in 2015 on a student visa, was granted asylum in 2019 and received a green card in 2023.



While living in the United States, Ms. Afshar “promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against American soldiers and military facilities in the Middle East, praised the new Iranian Supreme Leader, denounced America as the ‘Great Satan,’ and voiced her unflinching support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terror organization,” the State Department claimed after revoking her and her daughter’s legal status.



In 2022, IRGC Gen. Morteza Mirian, commander of the ground operations, claimed 4,000 relatives of IRGC “senior officials” live in the U.S., Canada and Europe. In 2019, Brian Hook, a special representative for Iran under Mr. Trump, told Iran International that “children of Islamic republic officials live rich and comfortable lives in the U.S. and other countries while Iranian people live in terrible conditions.” Mr. Hook said this showed “the regime’s hypocrisy.”



It also shows weakness in the West’s immigration systems, which Iran has systematically taken advantage of throughout the years.



“When we talk about the presence of agents of the Islamic republic, especially the IRGC, we should understand this is not random. It operates in layers.” Mehdi Ghadimi, an exiled Iranian journalist, told Fox News Digital last month. “They come as students or professors, but many have prior connections to the IRGC, and part of their role is to normalize the Islamic republic in universities and gather information on activists.”