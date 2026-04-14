[WT논평] Family of Irann’s regime members living lux in the U.S.(Ⅲ)

By Kelly Sadler (The Washington Times commentary editor)

Last month, the New York Post reported that children of the Iranian regime elite are “at prestigious universities across the U.S., including the University of Massachusetts, New York’s Union College and George Washington University.”



Mr. Rubio’s State Department seems to be paying attention.



In March, the department terminated the legal status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, daughter of Ali Larijani, a former secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran. Ms. Larijani was a doctor who taught at Emory University in Atlanta before the university parted ways with her in January, reportedly under pressure from dissidents.



In addition to Ms. Larijani, the Post identified five other high-ranking IRGC family members working at prestigious universities across the U.S.



“I would think that there would be a security risk as Iranian academics have been critical in forming public opinion on the left in the U.S., essentially deceiving liberals into thinking that the regime is more progressive, when it’s still advancing the same hard-line agenda,” Janatan Sayeh, an Iran analyst at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a Washington-based think tank, told the Post.



He noted: “A lot of them are nephews and nieces, and it’s hard to track them because they don’t have the same last name as the regime leaders.”



No matter. If U.S. intelligence can hunt down Iran’s leaders in their own country, then it should be able to identify where their family members live within the U.S.



Then, all should be deported back to Iran. No one who identifies the U.S. as the “Great Satan” and advocates on behalf of the IRGC should be allowed to live and prosper in America.