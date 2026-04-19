[WT논평] Four days without my phone: What I learned(Ⅰ)

By Joseph Curl(covered the White House)

The Masters golf tournament doesnt allow cellphones, but it turns out life is better without them



Let’s get one thing straight right out of the gate: I am a modern human being, which means my smartphone is less an accessory and more an external, glowing lobe of my brain.



So when I recently secured tickets to the Masters (the holy grail of golf, the pristine emerald paradise of Augusta National), my excitement was immediately kneecapped by a terrifying realization: They don’t allow cellphones.



At first, I objected. Violently. Well, internally violent, because one does not make a scene at Augusta. But in my head, I was throwing a tantrum of epic proportions. How was I supposed to survive 10 hours without access to my email, my text messages or the endless, mind-numbing scroll of social media?



What if there was a national emergency? What if my family needed me? What if someone on the internet was wrong and urgently required my unsolicited opinion? How will the dozen people I communicate with daily on numerous threads survive without my witty quips?



The Masters’ policy seemed draconian, a relic of a bygone era stubbornly clinging to relevance. Leaving my phone in my car felt like forgetting my child in the back seat. As I walked up the shady pathway to the course, I felt phantom vibrations in my pocket, a jittery mess of withdrawal.



But then, something amazing happened. I took a breath. I looked around. And I realized that the sky hadn’t fallen. In fact, the world without cellphones was … spectacular.