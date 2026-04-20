[WT논평] Four days without my phone: What I learned(Ⅱ)

By Joseph Curl/covered the White House

For the first few hours, I existed in my own little bubble. I was entirely out of touch, completely unreachable, floating in a glorious vacuum of immediate, physical reality. There were no pings, no buzzes, no digital demands on my attention. I wasn’t constantly calculating the optimal angle to document my presence for an audience of acquaintances who didn’t care. I was simply there.



And so was everyone else. This was perhaps the most jarring and beautiful revelation. I looked across the sea of patrons lining the fairways and realized what was missing. Not a single person was taking a duck-lipped selfie in front of the azaleas. There were no teenagers attempting poorly synchronized TikTok dances near the concession stands. There was no chorus of obnoxious, marimba-style ringtones shattering the tense silence right before a critical putt.



Instead, people were talking. To each other. Eye contact was being made. Conversations were happening in real time, uninterrupted by the sudden urge to check a notification. It was like stepping into a time machine set to 1995, only with better moisture-wicking fabrics.



The true epiphany hit me on the fifth hole. Rory McIlroy was stepping up to the tee box. I was 3 feet away. Instinctively, my hand twitched toward my empty pocket. I needed to film this. I needed to capture the fluid, violent poetry of his swing on video. Why? Because that’s what we do now. We outsource our memories to silicon chips.



But as I stood there empty-handed, a liberating thought washed over me: I am never, ever going to watch a blurry, poorly framed video of a golf swing on my phone. Never. It would sit in my camera roll, gathering digital dust until I ran out of storage space.