[WT논평] Four days without my phone: What I learned(Ⅲ)

By Joseph Curl/covered the White House

Because I didn’t have a screen to hide behind, I actually watched the shot. I heard the crisp, explosive crack of the driver. I tracked the white speck as it launched into the Georgia sky, hanging there against the clouds before dropping precisely into the fairway. I felt the collective gasp and polite applause of the crowd.



I experienced the moment with my own two eyes, rather than through a 6-inch digital viewfinder.



As the day wore on, I found myself relishing the disconnection. There was no need to text anyone about where to meet for lunch; we simply made a plan and stuck to it. Or didn’t. If we got separated, we found each other the old-fashioned way: by looking.



I wasn’t worried about the news, the stock market or the endless barrage of emails piling up in my inbox. I was fully, unapologetically present in a world of green grass, white sand and pimento cheese sandwiches.



By the time the shadows grew long and it was time to leave, my initial panic had been replaced by a profound sense of peace. Walking back toward my car, I felt a genuine sense of dread. I didn’t really want my phone back.



When I got it and turned it on, it immediately began to convulse with notifications ? dozens of texts, hundreds of emails, a cacophony of digital noise demanding my immediate attention. As I scrolled, I realized none of it was important. None of it mattered as much as the quiet perfection of the day I had just experienced.



I survived the Masters without my cellphone. And honestly? By the end of it, I completely fell in love with a world where everyone is forced to just look up and talk to one another.