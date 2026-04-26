[WT논평] DHS has identified 24,000 potential noncitizens on the voter rolls

By Stephen Dinan(Assistant Managing Editor for Politics)

Homeland Security has flagged more than 24,000 names on U.S. voter rolls that may be noncitizens who are ineligible to vote, the department said Thursday.



DHS said those are names it has run through its national database and came up as suspects. They have been sent to Homeland Security Investigations, a division of ICE, for review.



The department also celebrated the conviction of a Mexican man who’d been serving as mayor of a town in Kansas, even though he was not a citizen and had repeatedly voted illegally in elections.



Jose Ceballos was serving as mayor of Coldwater, near the Kansas-Oklahoma border, when state authorities charged him last year with fraudulent voting.



He said on multiple registration forms that he was a citizen, even though he had never attained that honor.



DHS said he did apply for citizenship last year ? and lied on that form, falsely claiming he’d never done so before.



Ceballos resigned his post as mayor in December after the charges were brought.



DHS celebrated the new guilty plea.



“This alien has now been convicted of illegally voting in American elections,” said Lauren Bis, acting assistant secretary at the department.



Ceballos reached a plea agreement with Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach that dropped the most serious illegal voting charges and allowed him to admit to three counts of disorderly election conduct. The deal could help Ceballos avoid deportation.



He also plans to continue to seek U.S. citizenship, according to The Kansas Reflector.



Ceballos’s case was flagged after his citizenship application.



The federal government under President Trump is also being more proactive, pushing to run all state voter lists through DHS’s Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, or SAVE database.