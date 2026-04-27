[WT논평] Illegal immigrants and temporary visitors give birth… to 9% of U.S. babies(Ⅰ)

By Stephen Dinan (National Political Correspondent)

Nearly 1 in 10 newborns in the U.S. in 2023 were delivered by mothers who were either in the country illegally or on a temporary visitor’s pass.



The vast majority of those, some 260,000, would have been denied recognition of American citizenship under President Trump’s order restricting birthright citizenship, according to the Pew Research Center, which crunched the numbers.



They were born to families where neither the mother nor father had permanent status in the U.S., meaning either citizenship or a green card.



Most of the time, in some 245,000 cases, the mothers were illegal immigrants. In the other 15,000 cases, the mothers had some temporary visitor’s status.



In about 60,000 other cases, the mother lacked permanent status, but the father did, meaning the child would have been eligible even under Mr. Trump’s policy.



Looking more broadly, Pew said more than 4 million babies born in the U.S. from 2006 to 2023 would not have qualified for citizenship under Mr. Trump’s vision.



The numbers highlight the stakes for the Supreme Court as the justices ponder the legality and constitutionality of Mr. Trump’s executive order, announced on Inauguration Day.



Steven A. Camarota, a demographer at the Center for Immigration Studies who has conducted his own research on the situation, said many people tend to view illegal immigrants as either beneficial workers or detrimental criminals.



The birth numbers show the reality is more complicated, he said. Illegal immigrants are often part of families at the lower end of the income scale, and they end up costing tens of billions of dollars in education and welfare payments each year.



“You can’t ignore that,” he said. “That’s the reality here. If you tolerate widespread illegal immigration, you’re going to have enormous impacts on your taxpayers, your schools, your politics. Everything is going to be reshaped.”



At the same time, he said, unwinding automatic birthright citizenship could be tricky. The U.S. doesn’t have the administrative structures in place to verify a mother’s status at the time of birth.

23년 미국 신생아의 거의 10명 중 1명은 불법 체류 중이거나 임시로 입국을 허가받은 산모에 의해 분만되었다.

퓨리서치센터가 그 인원수를 컴퓨터로 고속 처리한 결과에 따르면, 이 중 대다수인 약 26만명은 트럼프 대통령의 출생 시민권 제한 명령에 따라 미국 시민권 인정을 거부당했을 것이다.