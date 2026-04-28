[WT논평] Illegal immigrants and temporary visitors give birth to 9% of U.S. babies(Ⅱ)

By Stephen Dinan(National Political Correspondent)

That was one of the issues that arose during oral arguments at the Supreme Court in March when the justices took up the case.



Justice Amy Coney Barrett said U.S. Solicitor General John Sauer’s vision relied on intent to make a home, which she said can be tough to discern.



“Are we bringing pregnant women in for depositions?” Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asked.



Other nations handle it differently, though. Most of America’s peers in Europe do not grant automatic citizenship at the same level as the U.S.



The Supreme Court is expected to rule by the end of its term in June.



All told, Pew estimated that 320,000 babies were born in 2023 to mothers in the U.S. without firm, permanent legal status. That works out to about 9% of the 3.6 million total births that year.



Looking at illegal immigrant mothers specifically, the total was 300,000.



That was down from a peak of 380,000 in 2006. The numbers dipped after that year, falling to just 215,000 around the start of this decade, before climbing back up as illegal immigration surged.



Mr. Camarota said the births generally track the size of the illegal immigrant population, though with the caveat that fertility rates have fallen. That means that even though the number of illegal immigrants is at an all-time high, the rate of births to them is not.



These mothers have diverse experiences.



Among the illegal immigrants, the vast majority came to work or live with family. A much smaller number were illegal immigrants who came specifically to give birth. Experts say that number is difficult to pin down, though border hospital workers say it happens with some frequency.