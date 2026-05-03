[WT논평] Powerful cabal of Fauci-led scientists covered up COVID-19 Wuhan lab leak

By Kelly Sadler(Commentary Editor)

David Morens, the top adviser to Dr. Anthony Fauci, then the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, received two bottles of wine delivered to his home in Maryland in June 2020 from Peter Daszak, the president of EcoHealth Alliance, according to an explosive Justice Department indictment unveiled this week.



In 2014, the company was awarded a $7.5 million federal grant to conduct coronavirus



research, which it subcontracted to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. In 2020, EcoHealth Alliance was awaiting another $7 million in National Institutes of Health grants.



At the time, Mr. Daszak was most likely concerned that his company’s federal funding would be threatened because of the global outbreak of COVID-19, so he worked his sources inside the federal government to help muddy the outbreak’s origin, of which Mr. Morens happily obliged, for a kickback, of course.



The wine included the following message: “This is the first of what I hope will be a continued series of expressions of gratitude for your advice, support and behind-the-scenes shenanigans in my battle against your bosses boss, his boss, and the ultimate boss on the Hill,” Mr. Daszak wrote. “It takes courage and commitment to do what you’ve done, given your job and the vindictive nature of the Administration. I am eternally grateful for that, and hope I’ll be able to return the favor one day. In the meantime … Cheers!”



Mr. Morens, in acknowledging the gift, wrote back: “Now I’m actually going to have to do something to deserve it. Let me think.” He then identified acts he had done on behalf of EcoHealth Alliance and Mr. Daszak, which included writing a “scientific commentary that outlines the importance” of Mr. Daszak’s work, but without mentioning him by name or the grant.



Mr. Dazak then promised more riches.



“Consider this my phase II gift. Phase III might actually involve a meal - the Michelin starred restaurants are opening in Paris - DC and New York will do eventually!” he wrote.