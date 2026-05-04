[WT논평] Military moving to rapidly to build, deploy advanced laser weapons(Ⅰ)

By Bill Gertz(National Security Correspondent)

The U.S. military is moving rapidly to build and deploy advanced laser weapons after years of the defense industry failing to pursue directed energy arms, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Congress on Wednesday.



Mr. Hegseth testified before the House Armed Services Committee on the Pentagon’s record $1.5 trillion defense budget for fiscal 2027 and said the military needs to be armed with hundreds of directed energy weapons.



Mr. Hegseth disclosed in a prepared statement on the Pentagon’s posture, that laser weapons are one of the key high-technology arms being advanced by the Trump administration military buildup.



“Directed energy weapons represent a transformative capability, yet the defense industrial base is currently postured to produce only a limited number of prototypes,” Mr. Hegseth said, noting “significant vulnerabilities and gaps” in military laser manufacturing capabilities.



The secretary said he wants greater production with “tens to hundreds” of new laser and beam weapons.



The Pentagon is reforming procurement, war fighting tactics and policy restrictions that will “demystify” directed energy arms and integrate them into the military, he said.



The new approach will include developing new ways of using the weapons, along with better training and support infrastructure.



The goal is to “ensure that these advanced weapons can be effectively fielded to our warfighters and employed on the battlefield,” Mr. Hegseth said.



To achieve the laser weapons goals will require overcoming bureaucratic inertia and embracing new ways of thinking about high-technology warfare, Mr. Hegseth said.