[속보] 靑 "호르무즈 선박 사고원인 분석에 수일 걸릴 것 예상" 입력 : 2026-05-05 15:58 구글 네이버 유튜브 In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on May 4, 2026, vessels are pictured anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. Iran's Revolutionary Guards on May 4 denied that any commercial ships had crossed the Strait of Hormuz, after the US military earlier said two US-flagged merchant vessels had transited through the vital waterway. (Photo by Amirhossein KHORGOOEI / ISNA / AFP) //2026-05-05 01:47:35/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2026 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지> 靑 "호르무즈 선박 사고원인 분석에 수일 걸릴 것 예상" <연합> Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 임형섭 이슈 나우 더보기 "故 전유성, 지금까지 '잘 놀았다'고"…최일순, 유작 작업 중 그리움 드러내 옥택연 비공개 결혼식 '도촬'한 중국인… 신부 얼굴도 노출 피해