[WT논평] Military moving to rapidly to build, deploy advanced laser weapons(Ⅱ)

By Bill Gertz(National Security Correspondent)

The Pentagon is spurring industry to build more laser weapons as a first step, he said.



Ground-based lasers are expected to be a key element of the Golden Dome missile defense capable of disrupting or destroying enemy satellites during a future conflict.



Laser and directed energy weapons have been researched and developed by the U.S. military for decades based on their ability to provide near-instantaneous impact, rapid refire capability and low-cost per shot against enemy missiles.



During the Strategic Defense Initiative program in the 1980s, space- and ground-based lasers were studied but never deployed over problems with power generation and tracking limits.



One advanced weapon, the airborne laser, was developed using a powerful laser fired from inside an aircraft.



The program was canceled before it could be produced.



In recent years, the Navy fielded a ship-based AN/SEQ-3 Laser Weapon System that reportedly can destroy land, air, and sea targets for $1 per shot.



The Army has the Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense, called M-SHORAD, that is said to be able to counter drones, small boats, rockets, and artillery.



Direct energy guns included high-energy lasers that use electricity to produce a focused beam of light that can cause structural failure on a target by melting, or ignition.



Microwave weapons emit bursts of electromagnetic energy capable of disrupting or destroying electronic circuits on targets, such as drones.



A third weapon is a particle beam that use accelerated charged or neutral particles that can damage targets.