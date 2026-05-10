[WT논평] Feds urge greater protection of critical infrastructure from Chinese hacks(Ⅰ)

By Bill Gertz (National Security Correspondent)

American critical infrastructures are vulnerable to Chinese sabotage and the federal government is taking steps to mitigate the threats, according to the lead U.S. cybersecurity agency.



The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency(CISA) on Tuesday launched a new program called “CI Fortify,” a program to help civilian utilities and other infrastructure stakeholders “prepare to operate through a crisis or conflict, continuing vital service delivery even as their systems are under attack.”



“In a geopolitical crisis, the critical infrastructure organizations Americans rely on must be able to continue delivering ? at a minimum ? crucial services,” CISA Acting Director Nick Anderson said in a statement.



“They must be able to isolate vital systems from harm, continue operating in that isolated state, and quickly recover any systems that an adversary may successfully compromise,” he said.



The CI Fortify program will seek to strengthen security against adversaries, notably the Chinese state-run cyber intrusions that have been detected inside some of 16 critical U.S. infrastructures, including electric grids and financial computer networks.



Most critical infrastructure computer networks are not government-owned, making securing them more difficult from sophisticated cyber penetrations.



The new CI Fortify web page states that Chinese hackers have successfully pre-positioned malware and access points across critical infrastructure that can be used to “disrupt and destroy the operational technology (OT) running the United States.”



The page contains a link to a security advisory from CISA, the FBI and National Security Agency identifying Chinese government hackers as working to pre-position themselves in information technology networks for disruptive or destructive cyberattacks on critical infrastructures in a crisis or conflict with the United States.