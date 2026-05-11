[WT논평] Feds urge greater protection of critical in frastructure from Chinese hacks(Ⅱ)

By Bill Gertz (National Security Correspondent)

The advisory said Chinese hackers were detected inside infrastructure networks mainly related to the communications, energy, transportation and water and wastewater sectors in the continental U.S. and on Guam.



China’s Volt Typhoon, a state-sponsored hacking group, seeks to disrupt functions and operations, the advisory said.



U.S.-China relations remain unsettled over Beijing’s decades-long cyberattacks that have penetrated both government and private systems for theft of data ? useful for Beijing’s artificial intelligence development ? and prepositioning prior to a conflict.



The attacks have continued with little or no response from Congress or from multiple U.S. presidential administrations.



China also is opposing new U.S. arms sales to Taiwan ? a major flashpoint in relations with the potential to erupt into a military confrontation over Beijing’s threats to annex the island by force.



Relations also are soured over U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and China’s loss of energy resources from Venezuela and Iran, which have impacted the flagging Chinese economy.



Despite the ongoing tensions, President Trump is set to visit Beijing next week for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.



Since last year, Mr. Trump has downplayed differences with China and repeatedly said that ties with Beijing are strong and that his relationship with Mr. Jinping borders on friendship.