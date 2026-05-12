[WT논평] Feds urge greater protection of critical infrastructure from Chinese hacks(Ⅲ)

By Bill Gertz (National Security Correspondent)

The new CI Fortify initiative is a response in part to ongoing Chinese pre-positioning hacking activity known by the code name Volt Typhoon.



Volt Typhoon hackers have been detected operating inside U.S. and other foreign networks since mid-2021. The group has been linked by U.S. intelligence agencies to the People’s Liberation Army Cyberspace Force.



The goal of Volt Typhoon operations is said to be focused on developing pre-war capabilities that could disrupt or slow U.S. military mobilizations in the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.



U.S. military and intelligence leaders have said China is preparing to take over Taiwan in the coming years and have warned that a military assault could take place as early as next year, based on Mr. Xi’s directive to the PLA to be ready for war then.



The CISA CI Fortify program warns that hackers could use their access to telecommunications networks to “take out phone and internet services.”



Ownes of critical infrastructure are being urged to fortify cybersecurity on their networks that will allow for vital U.S. services during a geopolitical conflict.



“Investing in isolation and recovery capabilities today is essential to maintaining service delivery during a future crisis, when an adversary may disrupt communications and manipulate control systems,” the CISA website said.



Infrastructure network owner are urged to be ready to disconnect from third-party dependencies and to operate without reliable telecommunications, internet vendors, service providers, and upstream providers.