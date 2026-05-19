[WT논평] Is a bot coming for your job?(Ⅰ)

By Sean Salai(Culture Reporter)

Employers have shifted from using AI for sorting resumes to taking its advice on which employees to eliminate in layoffs, according to a recent workforce report.



MyPerfectResume’s survey of 1,000 hiring managers found that 52% use artificial intelligence to generate productivity data for “workforce



Another 28% of human resources directors said they were considering doing the same, while 20% said they didn’t plan to use AI for issuing pink slips.



Jasmine Escalera, a career expert at MyPerfectResume, said the findings confirm that AI use has “expanded beyond hiring processes and is now being applied to broader organizational decisions.”



“AI can provide valuable insights by analyzing large amounts of data and identifying patterns, but it should not be the sole driver of staffing decisions,” Ms. Escalera said in an email.



The MyPerfectResume AI in Hiring Report found the technology has become widespread among job recruiters: 73% of hiring directors surveyed said they used AI to manage what the report called “an overwhelming volume of applications.”



The findings come as AI automation has driven some technology workers into unemployment, replacing their jobs with AI-assisted positions that require skills they lack.



The consulting firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas reported last week that AI was the top reason for downsizing cited in April for the second consecutive month: Companies cited AI in 21,490 job cuts announced last month, or 26% of all downsizing.



As of last month, the firm found that AI accounted for roughly 16% of job cut plans this year, up from 13% through March. Most of the 83,387 job cuts in April occurred among technology firms.