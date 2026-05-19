[WT논평] Is a bot coming for your job?(Ⅱ)

By Sean Salai(Culture Reporter)

Regardless of whether individual jobs are being replaced by AI, the money for those roles is,” said Andy Challenger, workplace expert and chief revenue officer at Challenger, Gray & Christmas.



That growth came from the retail, healthcare, transportation, warehousing and hospitality sectors. The information services sector, where AI automation has taken its heaviest toll, lost 13,000 jobs.



“AI is no longer operating quietly in the background as an administrative tool,” said Noelle London, CEO and founder of Illoominus, an Atlanta company that provides AI-generated data to HR managers. “It is increasingly functioning as a gatekeeper to employment.”



Workforce insiders interviewed by The Washington Times /said /the MyPerfectResume report confirms /that more employers are quietly using AI to automate jobs,/ suggest layoffs /and craft new AI-assisted roles that require skills their current workers lack.



U.S. employers have used AI algorithms to process and sort resumes since the 2010s.



Andrew Crapuchettes, CEO of the Idaho-based jobs board RedBalloon, said the technology’s recent expansion into layoff recommendations adds to “a major impending backlash against this trend.”



“The adoption of AI in HR today feels like a fad-driven bubble that is fit to burst in a bad way,” Mr. Crapuchettes said. “It can’t decide what is a good culture fit for your company, and evaluate someone’s work ethic.”



A January survey from Resume Now found that 60% of 1,006 workers said AI would eliminate more jobs than it creates by the end of this year.



The survey also found that 51% of workers worried about losing their jobs to AI, and 46% said a bot could replace them by 2030.



Adnan Malik, CEO of Software Finder, predicted it will take time for companies to develop policies that overcome those fears.