[WT논평] Fears spread about businesses implanting microchips in workers(Ⅰ)

By Susan Ferrechio (Politics Correspondent)

Never mind microchipping your dog. Some companies are giving employees microchip implants that grant them access to facilities, company accounts and vending machines with a wave of the hand.



The technology sounds convenient and cool, but it alarms privacy rights advocates, and some states have moved to ban the practice.



In March, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson signed a bill that prohibits employers from requiring, coercing or even asking employees to have a microchip implanted for any reason.



“Microchips may seem like science fiction, but the technology is here,” said state Rep. Brianna Thomas, a Democrat and sponsor of the legislation. “It creates an opportunity for employers to track employees during work hours and at home. That is scary.”



At least 13 other states have also banned employer-mandated human microchips, and some have imposed stricter regulations amid growing concerns about technology’s increasing encroachment on privacy rights.



Nevada banned microchip programs, even for voluntary recipients, in 2019.



In addition to concerns about bosses tracking employees, the technology could be vulnerable to hacking, leaving microchip wearers’ personal, health and work information exposed.



Some medical studies found that the rice-size chips can injure tissues and tendons in the human hand and have been associated with tumors in laboratory mice.



“From my point of view, there is nothing beneficial that can come from this,” said Nevada Assemblyman Skip Daly, who sponsored the bill banning the practice. “We have insurance companies, credit reporting, monitoring locations, tracking transactions and employers having access to personal information, et cetera, which some of you may see as having potentially beneficial applications, all of which are overshadowed by, in my opinion, the negative applications and potential for abuse and infringement upon our freedoms.”