[WT논평] Fears spread about businesses implanting microchips in workers(Ⅱ)

By Susan Ferrechio (Politics Correspondent)

States moved to set limits on microchipping in response to Three Square Market, a Wisconsin-based software company that made headlines in 2017 by offering employees the option of having a grain-size microchip implanted under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.



Dozens of employees signed up for the program, and company officials said more than 80 people got the implant. The chips opened doors, unlocked computers, made payments on proprietary self-checkout software and more.



Company officials acknowledged “serious backlash from groups citing privacy and religious concerns.” They said they had “zero interest in tracking anyone” and turned down requests to develop tracking technology.



Cantaloupe purchased Three Square Market in 2022. The Washington Times reached out to Cantaloupe to see whether the microchipping program was still operational.



Since Three Square Market made a splash with its microchipping program, no major U.S. company has announced plans to offer or require employees to wear similar implants.



Two companies in Sweden offer employee microchipping, and thousands have signed up for the implants that unlock doors, access computers and pay for items, and also carry health data, including vaccine records.



In the U.S., biohacking technology is here to stay and advancing in new ways.



The Food and Drug Administration approved implantable chip access to medical records in 2004. Since then, the technology has advanced to much more sophisticated uses in the medical field and is being tested to help patients with neurological conditions and even paralysis.



It is also advancing commercially for people who simply want the convenience and technological benefits of microchipping.



Seattle-based tech company Dangerous Things allows consumers to buy a microchip and have it inserted by a professional body-piercing or body-modification business that partners with the company.