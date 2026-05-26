[WT논평] Fears spread about businesses implanting microchips in workers(Ⅲ)

By Susan Ferrechio (Politics Correspondent)

An injectable chip that works with a smartphone can be purchased for as little as $25.



The company sells a package of three chips that include high and low radio-frequency identification technology and short-range wireless technology. The kit works with smartphones, door locks, USB contactless readers and key fobs. It does not allow GPS location tracking.



The $211.96 price includes a sterile injector assembly, antiseptic wipes, gauze pads, bandages and a pair of latex gloves.



During a recent Reddit forum chat, Dangerous Things CEO Amal Graafstra said injectable microchips are safer than body piercings because they are not exposed to the outside and better protect a user’s privacy than smartphones, which are subject to snooping by Big Tech and hackers.



In November, the brain-computer interface technology company Paradromics received FDA approval to begin human testing of a brain implant to help restore speech in people with disabilities.



Elon Musk’s brain-computer interface, Neuralink, allows users to control computers and robotic arms with their thoughts. The technology promises to “restore autonomy to those with unmet medical needs and unlock new dimensions of human potential.”



Three Square Market’s microchips use radio frequency identification and do not track employee location.



Todd Westby, who was CEO of Three Square Market when the microchipping program began, told CNBC at the time that he could log in to his phone and computer, pay for items and gain access to the company’s building.



“The vast majority of our employees absolutely love the conveniences this chip brings to them,” he said. “It’s really a huge convenience factor the employees seem to like with it.”