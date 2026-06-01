[WT논평] Poland offers to build permanent U.S. troop bases to ‘clarify’ deployment situation

By John T. Seward(Defense and National Security Correspondent)

Poland has offered to build the necessary infrastructure to host a permanent U.S. troop presence in a bid to “clarify the situation” between the two longtime NATO allies, the country’s deputy defense minister told The Washington Times.



In a recent interview, Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Zalewski said that the offer to host U.S. troops permanently - including a full military station that could house service members’ families - was part of broader discussions this week between high-ranking U.S. and Polish officials. His comments to The Times came shortly before President Trump announced this week that he is sending an additional 5,000 U.S. troops to Poland.



Mr. Zalewski said his nation is prepared to build the needed facilities for more U.S. troops in the country, which is a crucial hub for the movement of U.S. and European arms eastward into Ukraine, which remains locked in a bitter war with Russia.



“We have offered to build infrastructure for an American permanent presence and we understand what that means,” Mr. Zalewski told The Times.



He said that as part of conversations to “clarify the situation” between Poland and the U.S., the offer of a more permanent base wasn’t just for troops, but a full station that could host their families.



The U.S. has between 80,000 and 100,000 troops in Europe at any given time, with the exact numbers fluctuating regularly. There are about 10,000 in Poland. About 35,000 active-duty military personnel are stationed in Germany, the largest U.S. contingent in any country on the continent.



Mr. Trump’s decision to send more troops to Poland could be viewed as a way to punish Germany while strengthening NATO’s eastern flank. He announced the decision on Truth Social and tied the deployment directly to his relationship with Karol Tadeusz Nawrocki, who took over as Polish president in August 2025.