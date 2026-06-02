[WT논평] Millennials and Gen Z arrogance needs a history lesson

By Everett Piper(columnist)

Of all the concerning trends in American politics right now, the juvenile arrogance of today’s millennials and Gen Zers must rank near the top of anyone’s list.



Just look at any social media thread on any given day and the proof reveals itself in spades.



The junior high-ish attitude of, as Bill Maher calls them, “the kids,” is legion, and it exists on both the right and the left.



It doesn’t matter what the topic is; they know more. Suggest that socialism has never worked and never will, and their response is, “OK, boomer.” Point out that no nation has ever taxed itself into prosperity, and yep, you guessed it: “OK, boomer.”



Argue that if you really want to follow the science, you might want to start with acknowledging the biological fact of what it means to be male and female: “OK, boomer.” Make clear that it might be a good idea to stop an Islamic regime hell-bent on your death and destruction from acquiring nuclear weapons: “OK, boomer.”



The list goes on and on. There literally seems to be no topic about which “the kids” don’t know more than anyone else. Whether it’s climate change, masking, vaccines, sexual identity, fiscal policy, education, the Electoral College, parenting, packing the courts, Charlie Kirk’s murder, Mossad, marriage or morality, the response is always the same: “OK, boomer.”



The thoughtlessness of the rejoinder is stunning. It’s as if an entire generation (or two) has been brainwashed to dismiss reality, logic and any semblance of rational thought and to simply respond with a flip of the hair, a roll of the eyes and, yes, the mindless and, oh so predictable, “OK, boomer.”



If you have a sense of deja vu here, you should. Stories of the pitfalls of youthful arrogance are as old as time.



Consider the cautionary tale of Mao’s Red Guard. Anyone who has even a mediocre public-school education should know it.