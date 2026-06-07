[WT논평] Western civilization will not survive ‘suicidal empathy’(Ⅰ)

By Don Feder (Columnist)

I recently saw the wonderful 1962 movie “How the West Was Won,” which dramatized the westward expansion from the Erie Canal to the closing of the frontier.



The cast included trappers and homesteaders, prospectors and railroad men, sheriffs and outlaws.



Imagine a movie that celebrated White men bringing civilization to a savage land. How hateful! Quick, somebody call the Southern Poverty Law Center!



Americans were optimistic then ? a big, brawling, confident lot who lived in an eternal spring. Now, winter is closing in fast. British historian Arnold Toynbee observed, “Civilizations die from suicide and not by murder.”



The barbarians are not at the gate; they are inside. We let them in.



The foreign-born population of the United States is now 14.8% of the total, the highest ever recorded. This includes millions who invaded under President Biden, aka, the Welcome Wagon lady.



Many of these gate crashers don’t speak English. Most receive government benefits. The overwhelming majority are from Third World countries. Among their numbers are murderers, rapists and pedophiles. The left is fighting to keep them here.



Arrivals from the wonderful world of Islam pose a special danger. The number of mosques in America increased 32% from 2010 to 2020.



It is worse in Europe. The continent once known as Christendom is being colonized by the Religion of Rest in Peace.



Islam is the world’s fastest-growing religion. From 2010 to 2020, the number of Muslims worldwide grew by 347 million, versus the growth of 122 million for Christians. In Britain, the most popular name for baby boys for the past 16 years has been Muhammad.



It is difficult to imagine a religion less compatible with Western civilization than Islam. Tolerance? Pluralism? Seriously?