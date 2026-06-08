[WT논평] Western civilization will not survive ‘suicidal empathy’(Ⅱ)

By Don Feder (Columnist)

Besides Judeo-Christian values, the West rose to greatness through capitalism, which brought us the Industrial Revolution and a booming middle class. Adam Smith’s “The Wealth of Nations” was published the year the Declaration of Independence was adopted. One provided for a republic based on limited government and human rights; the other established the rationale for free markets.



Both are imperiled. A 2025 poll found that 62% of Americans younger than 30 support socialism. New York and Seattle have socialist mayors. Collectivism is a forced march backward to a world of serfs and lords.



The family is also on the decline. Although not a uniquely Western institution, it provides the foundation of Western civilization. In 1970, married couples were 70% of U.S. households. Today, they are 47%. Nearly 40% of children are born to unmarried couples. In 2024, the United States reached a record-low fertility rate of 1.6 children per woman, below the 2.1 needed to maintain population stability.



No industrialized nation has a fertility rate anywhere near the replacement level. Cradles are not empty in the Third World. In sub-Saharan Africa, the fertility rate is 6.0. Civilizations that are confident about their future have children. Those that lack confidence do not.



The West is also afflicted by what psychologist Gad Saad calls “suicidal empathy.”



It took centuries to build Western civilization. It is taking decades to demolish it. We were not paying attention to what our children were being taught in school and how the public was misled by media. We slumbered while America burned.



If the West is lost, then a new dark age will descend in the blink of an eye. Instead of barbarians on horseback, Muslims with Shariah and Marxists calling themselves progressives will dance on the ruins.