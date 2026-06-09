[WT논평] American who helped China gather secrets pleads guilty

By Bill Gertz(national security correspondent)

An American who worked for Beijing state media pleaded guilty on Thursday to acting as an unregistered agent of China in helping obtain secrets for the Chinese intelligence service.



Thomas W. Pauken, 50, was arrested in March and entered the pre-indictment plea in U.S. District Court in Alexandria. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, although his cooperation with investigators could lead to a reduced sentence, prosecutors said.



“In effect, Pauken admitted to being part of a conspiracy to obtain sensitive information from the U.S. government for the PRC,” said John Eisenberg, assistant attorney general for national security, using the acronym for People’s Republic of China. “His actions are a betrayal of this nation and pose an unacceptable risk to our national security.”



According to court documents, Pauken was paid at least $100,000 for working with Ministry of State Security intelligence handlers identified only as “Cathy,” “Richard” and “William.”



From around 2019 to February, he supplied communications gear that was used in helping recruit Americans with access to secrets for the civilian spy service.



FBI Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky of the Counterintelligence and Espionage Division said Pauken admitted working to infiltrate U.S. political circles for the MSS and “gathered intelligence” on American recruitment targets that was reported to Chinese officials.



“This case illustrates the lengths to which the Chinese Communist Party will go to undermine our democratic institutions and degrade our political freedoms,” Mr. Rozhavsky said.



The plea agreement in the case stated that Pauken would plead guilty to a single count of illegally working as an agent of China. Federal law requires notifying the Justice Department of such work.



District Judge Leonie Brinkema accepted the guilty plea and set sentencing for Sept. 1.