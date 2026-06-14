[WT논평] China shifts narrative in praising PLA for Tiananmen massacre(Ⅰ)

By Bill Gertz(National Security Correspondent)

The Chinese Communist Party on Thursday will mark the 37th anniversary of its use of military force in the massacre of thousands of unarmed pro-democracy protesters in Beijing.



Commemorating the event is a new report by the Air Force China Aerospace Studies Institute that reveals the Chinese Communist Party’s new disinformation narrative seeks to “flip the script” on what happened during the military attack on civilians on June 4, 1989.



No longer seeking to erase all memory of the killings, the new propaganda effort attempts portray the political mass murders as heroic work by People’s Liberation Army troops.



“Instead of suppressing memory through censorship, [the CCP] has now undertaken an effort to reimagine the events altogether,” the report said.



Beginning in 2022, the CCP started promoting propaganda images that seek to show PLA troops as “the real heroes of Tiananmen,” the report said.



“The protesters are not only labeled ‘counter-revolutionaries,’ but now they are also ‘terrorists.’ It was the PLA soldiers who ‘sacrificed’ to save the country from these enemies of the nation,” the report said.



The new propaganda campaign reflects greater confidence by the CCP that decades of censorship and disinformation about the events in 1989 produced a blank slate in public consciousness that can now be filled with the new narrative.



The new CCP narrative calls for never forgetting what the report said is a false version of events. The report includes a copy of a propaganda poster showing a saluting PLA soldier atop a tank under the phrase, “We salute the sacrifices of the People’s Liberation Soldiers during the counter-revolutionary rebellion of 1989.”



The image includes white doves flying with olive sprigs over the tank, signaling the soldier had worked to restore peace.



In a separate social media post, the CCP published the image of a monument to the “heroes of the revolution” marking the spot where pro-democracy protesters first gathered. The posting states: “Never forget the sacrifices of the PLA heroes who defended the country against terrorism during the June 4th Incident.”